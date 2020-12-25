Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $13.59 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGN. BidaskClub raised MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

