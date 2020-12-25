Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,672 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $13,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of MANH opened at $106.57 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $108.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

