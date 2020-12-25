Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Several research firms have commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

CHNG stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

