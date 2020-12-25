Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $13,474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $282.96 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.75.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

