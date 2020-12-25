Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.31

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.31 and traded as high as $124.52. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) shares last traded at $123.24, with a volume of 16,496,429 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

