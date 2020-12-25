Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and GX Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% GX Acquisition N/A 32.02% 0.55%

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and GX Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 157.86 GX Acquisition N/A N/A $2.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Smart Home and GX Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 4 3 0 2.43 GX Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than GX Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GX Acquisition has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of GX Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats GX Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

