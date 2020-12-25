Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Stock Price Up 13%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)’s share price rose 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.