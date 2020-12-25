Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Visteon worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 26.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

VC opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $136.10.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

