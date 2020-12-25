Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 316,542 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

