Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

