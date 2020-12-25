Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 62,798 RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

RAVE opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $55,575. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

