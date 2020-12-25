Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of 184.59 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

