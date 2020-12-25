Virtacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.