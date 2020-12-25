Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Vipshop stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

