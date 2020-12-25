Vinaland (LON:VNL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Vinaland Limited (LON:VNL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Vinaland shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 108,750 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8,797.20 and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01.

About Vinaland (LON:VNL)

VinaLand Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s objective is to focus on growth segments within Vietnam’s real estate market, namely residential, office, retail, industrial and leisure projects in Vietnam and the surrounding countries in Asia. All its investments are located in Vietnam.

