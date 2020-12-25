Village Farms International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,915 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 4,971 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $791.88 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

