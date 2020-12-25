Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,806 shares of company stock worth $2,921,746. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

