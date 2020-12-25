Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a fifty-two week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

