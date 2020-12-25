Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.46. 1,924,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,779,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $707.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

