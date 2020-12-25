VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 47.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $235,821.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,089.33 or 1.00068432 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000558 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000238 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,334,572 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.