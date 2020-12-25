Venus (XVS) Market Cap Reaches $27.47 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00015971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $27.47 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

