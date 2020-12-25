Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.55. Vedanta shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 5,850 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 305.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta by 43.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

