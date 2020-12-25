VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

