VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Down 0.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $262.94 and last traded at $262.94. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $265.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $265.00.

About VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

