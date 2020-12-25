Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

