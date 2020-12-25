Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after buying an additional 641,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $117.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

