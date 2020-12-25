ValuEngine Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.20.

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

