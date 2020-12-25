ValuEngine Lowers Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. Diginex has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a PE ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 0.75.
About Diginex
