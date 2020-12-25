ValuEngine Lowers Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. Diginex has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a PE ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Diginex alerts:

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.