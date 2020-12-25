Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.32 million and a P/E ratio of 53.27.

About Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Co. (URB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana Co. (URB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.