Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Hits $0.0001

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $1,884.74 and approximately $40,963.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universal Currency alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002377 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

UNIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.