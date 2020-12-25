Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Unitil worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unitil by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UTL. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

UTL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $636.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.