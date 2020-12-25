United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 5.3%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.38. 6,279,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,012,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 133,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 482.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

