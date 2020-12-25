United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Down 5.7%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 1,368,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 969,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

