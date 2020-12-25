United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URI. Barclays cut United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.22.

United Rentals stock opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $249.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

