United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.05

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.05 and traded as high as $29.00. United National Bank shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

