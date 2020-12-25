Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Critical Comparison

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unique Fabricating and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 0 5 2 1 2.50

Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Risk and Volatility

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.39 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -37.66 Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.81 $604.00 million $4.86 8.90

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Unique Fabricating on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

