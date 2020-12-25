Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.55. Uniphar plc (UPR.L) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 8,728 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.39.

In other news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

