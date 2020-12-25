UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.0702

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $189,784.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00135638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00682768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00150703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00360795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00098055 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

