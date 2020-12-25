Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Trading Up 5.5%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.31. 196,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 126,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unifi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

