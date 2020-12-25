Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,144.46

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,144.46 and traded as high as $2,173.53. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) shares last traded at $2,140.00, with a volume of 27,197 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Get Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.