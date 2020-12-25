UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,539 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

