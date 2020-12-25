UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,372 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TrueCar worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

