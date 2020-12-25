UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,100 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

