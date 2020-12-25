UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,400 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Star Group worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Star Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SGU opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

