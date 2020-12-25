UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $498,000 in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a P/E ratio of -112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.