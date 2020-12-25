UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Meridian Bancorp worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,022 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 96,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 84,481 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

