UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 47.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $676,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

