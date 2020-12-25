UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $90,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

TRST stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $636.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

