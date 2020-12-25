U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $13.23. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 52,071 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

