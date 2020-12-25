Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Insider Acquires £357,000 in Stock

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) insider Nicky Hartery purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.66 million and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.92. Tyman plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 358.50 ($4.68).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

